Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, A New Take on Baby It’s Cold Outside and Sunflower Christmas Trees [Podcast]

Heather thinks that the new "Sunflower Christmas Tree" trend is probably because people that grew up in the 90's watching Blossom are now old enough to buy and decorate their own Christmas tree. It could be that or it's possible that people just want a Christmas tree that you can leave up until Spring and still have it be in season.

Cliff watched the premiere movie of the Hallmark season, "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses" and give you his thoughts, as well a what he thinks about Emily Osment's "Christmas Wonderland" from last year.

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are remaking "Baby It's Cold Outside" in light of the #MeToo era and it's... a lot.