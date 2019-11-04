Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, A New Take on Baby It’s Cold Outside and Sunflower Christmas Trees [Podcast]

November 4, 2019

Heather thinks that the new "Sunflower Christmas Tree" trend is probably because people that grew up in the 90's watching Blossom are now old enough to buy and decorate their own Christmas tree. It could be that or it's possible that people just want a Christmas tree that you can leave up until Spring and still have it be in season.

Cliff watched the premiere movie of the Hallmark season, "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses" and give you his thoughts, as well a what he thinks about Emily Osment's "Christmas Wonderland" from last year.

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are remaking "Baby It's Cold Outside" in light of the #MeToo era and it's... a lot.

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

Follow on iTunes
Follow on Google Podcasts
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.