Christmas Trees in New Orleans Help Repair a Wildlife Refuge

Almost 8,000 Christmas trees collected around New Orleans helped to repair the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge this Thursday and will help protect New Orleans during storms!

The Christmas trees are airlifted into place by the Louisiana Army National Guard, who use the project to train their reservists. The trees acts as breakwaters, which slow down water movement, help prevent erosion as well as giving waterfowl and other wildlife a new habitat.

Not only does this help the refuge by encouraging march grass growth, but it also helps protect the city by cutting down on the size of waves and helping to slow down water movement, which can have an impact on flooding.