Christmas Tree Bursting with Baby Praying Mantises

konephoto|BigStock

A family’s red-flocked Christmas tree had some surprise visitors inside.

TikToker @angelarouege declared this was the “last time” her family would get a red-flocked Christmas tree after the incident.

When they unboxed the tree, its red-tinged branches were covered in praying mantises and their eggs.

The video showed tiny white eggs tucked away in the flock. Unfortunately, the eggs began to hatch rapidly. The family noticed praying mantises jumping from branch to branch and onto the walls and ceiling.

They frantically began to scream as the bugs jumped “everywhere.” Not exactly the Christmas magic they’d been hoping for.

The hilarious video received 2.1 million views on TikTok.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069