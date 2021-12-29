Christmas Saved By Good Samaritan

Flat vector cartoon lanasham

A large bag of Christmas presents was found on Christmas morning alongside a road in Florida.



Christmas morning for 5-year-old Dawstin Chattin started in disappointment.

Dawstin’s mother Jaclyn Chattin says his bag of gifts went missing on their way home on Christmas Eve.

“We had them all wrapped up in the back of the truck,” Jaclyn said.

” And my husband was driving behind us and he went to make a turn and didn’t realize the bag fell out.”

Remember to secure your load! WSDOT

The packages ended up on the side of the road and it didn’t take long for someone to stop and pick them up.

A man turned in the gifts to the local police. They then posted the discovery on social media, where they found the owner and returned them.

“What a wonderful story,” Tommy Liter with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. “Every day we go to work we have some tough calls and not all of them work out the way we like them to and with this one, all the pieces seem to fit.”

“Oh it was a big relief, my dad had tagged me in it and said they found it and turned it into the sheriff’s office and we were just ecstatic,” Jaclyn said. “We would like to say a big thank you and to the man who turned them in, we’re grateful.”

