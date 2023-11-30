Christmas ornaments are out — Gen Z is decorating their trees with these instead

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069

Forget ornaments, they’re decking the halls with boughs full of bows.

In the year we all became enchanted by girlhood — Barbie, Taylor Swift and, oh my! — style has followed suit by way of soft, childlike bows with the rise of the hyper-feminine balletcore aesthetic and elevated pieces from designers like Sandy Liang, known for her delicate trademark ribbons.

So, it’s no surprise that the playful yet elegant embellishment — which Liang once described as a “childhood emblem” — has transcended holiday decor.

On TikTok, the search for “Christmas tree bows” has scored more than 10 billion views, as content creators flock to their local craft store to purchase a roll of organza or satin fabric to beautify their branches.

Instead of “dealing with tons of big and bulky ornaments,” influencer Samantha Miller spruced up her tree with the trendy embellishments.

Very merry viewers praised the subdued — or rather, “quiet luxury” — decor, commenting that it’s “cat proof” and fawning over how “simple” yet “cute.”

The tannenbaum trend is a stark deviation from this year’s decree of maximalist Christmas advocates, who called for a return to homey early aughts decor for the “nostalgia” factor: multi-colored lights, mismatched wrapping paper and a fir drenched in tinsel.

Regardless of just how the younger generation is garnishing their tree, more of them are opting for real over artificial.

