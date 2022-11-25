Hannamariah|BigStock

Looking for ideas of where to see the BEST Christmas light displays around?

Jason and Diana Pittman are a husband and wife team creating what they feel are the GO TO resource for finding the best holiday displays.



We are in our 10th year of collecting local displays and providing them to the community to be able to find displays in their area.



Christmas Lights in the NW map had over 1.5 million views in the 2021 season, with over 500 houses on the map (400+ physical listings, as some where neighborhoods).

They especially like to emphasize displays that are taking donations to a charity.

They also highlight light shows, static displays, and everything in between, even keeping a list of at least some of the commercial displays in the area.

Christmas Lights in the PNW

The Map

