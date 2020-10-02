Christmas in October: Listen to new holiday songs by Goo Goo Dolls, Michael Buble & Dolly Parton

Warner Records

It’s October and in the music business, that means it’s time to release Christmas music. There are two holiday songs that dropped today that you’ll want to check out.

First up, it’s Goo Goo Dolls‘ “This Is Christmas,” one of two original songs on their upcoming holiday album It’s Christmas All Over, due out October 30. The album’s now available for pre-order, and you can also get fun Christmas merch like a camp flag that says “Happy Goo Year,” a custom Goo Goo Dolls record player and a holiday cocktail glass.

“This album we dedicate to everyone, everywhere who still believes in hope,” says singer John Rzeznik in a statement. “God knows we need a lot of hope this year. From the deepest part of our hearts, happy holidays from all of us to all of you.”

And Michael Buble has teamed up with no less a legend than Dolly Parton for a fun, flirty duet called “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.” It’s on Dolly’s new album A Holly Dolly Christmas, which is out today, and also features duets with Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Willie Nelson.

While Michael hasn’t released a full holiday album since 2011, he did put out a holiday single last year: a new version of “White Christmas.”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.