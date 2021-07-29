Christmas in July: for KING & COUNTRY’s holiday tour goes on sale tomorrow

Curb|Word Entertainment

for KING & COUNTRY recently announced their first arena tour in two years, and now they’re adding on to it with a Christmas tour.

The “Amen” duo’s A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour will kick off November 27 in Grand Rapids, MI, before wrapping up in Nashville, TN with a livestream concert event from that city’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The holiday tour will feature Joel and Luke Smallbone performing their album A Drummer Boy Christmas live in concert for the first time. That album, which features a guest appearance by Gabby Barrett, came out last October.

In a statement, the Australian duo says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…. and one of our favorite shows to perform! We’re thrilled to be bringing A Drummer Boy Christmas to you, in person and indoors for the very first time.”

“We’ll be bringing the lights, the stage, and all the holiday cheer,” they add. “And in the spirit of giving, we’ll be supporting our friends at The Salvation Army to help families in need throughout the tour. Looking forward to ringing in this Christmas season with you!”

