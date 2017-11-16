Beautiful young woman sitting with family and having christmas dinner. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
Christmas Dinner: Stay in or Go Out?
Is it lazy to go out to dinner for Christmas dinner instead of having everyone over and cooking for them? Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about what they think! What’s your take? Would you rather have holiday dinner in or go out? Is the location the most important thing or is the company?
