Top 100 Warm 106.9 Holiday Songs

Wondering what the top 100 songs Warm 106.9 plays during the entire holiday season?

Check out our list below!

, you can listen to our Christmas playlist ALL YEAR LONG with this link! Remember

2019

#100 “Deck The Halls” Percy Faith & His Orchestra

#99 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Jessica Simpson

#98 “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Bing Crosby

#97 “O Holy Night” Josh Groban

#96 “Underneath The Tree” Kelly Clarkson

#95 “Silver Bells” Martina McBride

#94 “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” Perry Como

#93 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Michael Buble

#92 “Frosty The Snowman” Ronettes

#91 “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Harry Connick, Jr.

#90 “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Frank Sinatra

#89 “Winter Wonderland” Air Supply

#88 “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” Sarah McLachlan

#87 “Jingle Bells” Ray Conniff Singers

#86 “Holly Jolly Christmas” Michael Buble

#85 “We Need a Little Christmas” Percy Faith Orchestra

#84 “Let It Snow” Michael Buble

#83 “Silver Bells” Elvis Presley

#82 “Carol of the Bells” Mannheim Steamroller

#81 “Sleigh Ride” Amy Grant

#80 “Santa Baby” Taylor Swift

#79 “Holly Jolly Christmas” Lady Antebellum

#78 “Deck The Halls” Nat King Cole

#77 “The Christmas Song” Michael Buble

#76 “Step Into Christmas” Elton John

#75 “Frosty The Snowman” Willie Nelson

#74 “Do You Hear What I Hear” Carrie Underwood

#73 “Run Rudolph Run” Chuck Berry

#72 “Up On the House Top” Gene Autry

#71 “O Tannenbaum” Vince Guaraldi

#70 “Merry Christmas Darling” The Carpenters

#69 “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” James Taylor

#68 “White Christmas” The Drifters

#67 “Jingle Bells” Frank Sinatra

100 Christmas Music Countdown.

#66 “Ring Christmas Bells” Ray Conniff Singers

#65 “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Idina Menzel & Michael Buble

#64 “Santa Baby” Eartha Kitt

#63 “Winter Wonderland” Johnny Mathis

#62 “Frosty The Snowman” Gene Autry

#61 “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” Jackson 5

#60 “Here Come Santa Claus” Elvis Presley

#59 “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” Ronettes

#58 “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Whitney Houston

#57 “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Johnny Mathis

#56 “Let It Snow” Harry Connick Jr.

#55 “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Dean Martin

#54 “All I Want for Christmas” Vince Vance & The Valliants

#53 “Christmas Time Is Here” Vince Guaraldi

#52 “Winter Wonderland” Eurythmics

#51 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Jackson 5

#50 “Santa Baby” Madonna

#49 “Sleigh Ride” Andy Williams

#48 “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Mariah Carey

#47 “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Darlene Love

#46 “Last Christmas” Taylor Swift

#45 “Little Drummer Boy” Harry Simeone Chorus

#44 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Leann Rimes

#43 “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Michael Buble

#42 “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” the Carpenters

#41 “Where Are You Christmas” Faith Hill

#40 “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Amy Grant

#39 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Frank Sinatra

#38 “Baby It’s Cold Outside” Dean Martin

#37 “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Burl Ives

#36 “Winter Wonderland” Amy Grant

#35 “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” Thurl Ravenscroft

#34 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Bruce Springsteen

#33 “Let It Snow” Frank Sinatra

#32 “Little Saint Nick” The Beach Boys

#31 “Frosty The Snowman” Jimmy Durante

#30 “Jingle Bell Rock” Hall & Oates

#29 “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Gene Autry

#28 “Sleigh Ride” Leroy Anderson

#27 “Home for the Holidays” The Carpenters

#26 “Christmas Canon” Trans-Siberian Orchestra

#25 “Happy Holidays” Andy Williams

#24 “Home for the Holidays” Perry Como

#23 “Blue Christmas” Elvis Presley

#22 “Let It Snow” Dean Martin

#21 “Carol of the Bells” David Foster

#20 “Here Comes Santa Claus” Gene Autry

#19 “Please Come Home for Christmas” Eagles

#18 “Do They Know it’s Christmas” Band-Aid

#17 “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Bing Crosby

#16 “Linus & Lucy” Vince Guaraldi

#15 “Sleigh Ride” The Ronettes

#14 “White Christmas” Bing Crosby

#13 “Wonderful Christmastime” Paul McCartney

#12 “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” John Lennon

#11 “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Johnny Mathis

#10 “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo “Trans-Siberian Orchestra

#09 “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Andy Williams

#08 “Last Christmas” WHAM!

#07 “The Christmas Song” Nat King Cole

#06 “Little Drummer Boy” Bob Seger

#05 “Jingle Bell Rock” Bobby Helms

#04 “Feliz Navidad” Jose Feliciano

#03 “Holly Jolly Christmas” Burl Ives

#02 “All I Want for Christmas” Mariah Carey

#01 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Brenda Lee