Top 100 Warm 106.9 Holiday Songs

2019
#100 “Deck The Halls” Percy Faith & His Orchestra
#99 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Jessica Simpson
#98 “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Bing Crosby
#97 “O Holy Night” Josh Groban
#96 “Underneath The Tree” Kelly Clarkson
#95 “Silver Bells” Martina McBride
#94 “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” Perry Como
#93 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Michael Buble
#92 “Frosty The Snowman” Ronettes
#91 “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Harry Connick, Jr.
#90 “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Frank Sinatra
#89 “Winter Wonderland” Air Supply
#88 “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” Sarah McLachlan
#87 “Jingle Bells” Ray Conniff Singers
#86 “Holly Jolly Christmas” Michael Buble
#85 “We Need a Little Christmas” Percy Faith Orchestra
#84 “Let It Snow” Michael Buble
#83 “Silver Bells” Elvis Presley
#82 “Carol of the Bells” Mannheim Steamroller
#81 “Sleigh Ride” Amy Grant
#80 “Santa Baby” Taylor Swift
#79 “Holly Jolly Christmas” Lady Antebellum
#78 “Deck The Halls” Nat King Cole
#77 “The Christmas Song” Michael Buble
#76 “Step Into Christmas” Elton John
#75 “Frosty The Snowman” Willie Nelson
#74 “Do You Hear What I Hear” Carrie Underwood
#73 “Run Rudolph Run” Chuck Berry
#72 “Up On the House Top” Gene Autry
#71 “O Tannenbaum” Vince Guaraldi
#70 “Merry Christmas Darling” The Carpenters
#69 “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” James Taylor
#68 “White Christmas” The Drifters
#67 “Jingle Bells” Frank Sinatra
#66 “Ring Christmas Bells” Ray Conniff Singers
#65 “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Idina Menzel & Michael Buble
#64 “Santa Baby” Eartha Kitt
#63 “Winter Wonderland” Johnny Mathis
#62 “Frosty The Snowman” Gene Autry
#61 “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” Jackson 5
#60 “Here Come Santa Claus” Elvis Presley
#59 “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” Ronettes
#58 “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Whitney Houston
#57 “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Johnny Mathis
#56 “Let It Snow” Harry Connick Jr.
#55 “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Dean Martin
#54 “All I Want for Christmas” Vince Vance & The Valliants
#53 “Christmas Time Is Here” Vince Guaraldi
#52 “Winter Wonderland” Eurythmics
#51 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Jackson 5
#50 “Santa Baby” Madonna
#49 “Sleigh Ride” Andy Williams
#48 “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Mariah Carey
#47 “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Darlene Love
#46 “Last Christmas” Taylor Swift
#45 “Little Drummer Boy” Harry Simeone Chorus
#44 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Leann Rimes
#43 “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Michael Buble
#42 “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” the Carpenters
#41 “Where Are You Christmas” Faith Hill
#40 “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Amy Grant
#39 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Frank Sinatra
#38 “Baby It’s Cold Outside” Dean Martin
#37 “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Burl Ives
#36 “Winter Wonderland” Amy Grant
#35 “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” Thurl Ravenscroft
#34 “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Bruce Springsteen
#33 “Let It Snow” Frank Sinatra
#32 “Little Saint Nick” The Beach Boys
#31 “Frosty The Snowman” Jimmy Durante
#30 “Jingle Bell Rock” Hall & Oates
#29 “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Gene Autry
#28 “Sleigh Ride” Leroy Anderson
#27 “Home for the Holidays” The Carpenters
#26 “Christmas Canon” Trans-Siberian Orchestra
#25 “Happy Holidays” Andy Williams
#24 “Home for the Holidays” Perry Como
#23 “Blue Christmas” Elvis Presley
#22 “Let It Snow” Dean Martin
#21 “Carol of the Bells” David Foster
#20 “Here Comes Santa Claus” Gene Autry
#19 “Please Come Home for Christmas” Eagles
#18 “Do They Know it’s Christmas” Band-Aid
#17 “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Bing Crosby
#16 “Linus & Lucy” Vince Guaraldi
#15 “Sleigh Ride” The Ronettes
#14 “White Christmas” Bing Crosby
#13 “Wonderful Christmastime” Paul McCartney
#12 “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” John Lennon
#11 “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Johnny Mathis
#10 “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo “Trans-Siberian Orchestra
#09 “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Andy Williams
#08 “Last Christmas” WHAM!
#07 “The Christmas Song” Nat King Cole
#06 “Little Drummer Boy” Bob Seger
#05 “Jingle Bell Rock” Bobby Helms
#04 “Feliz Navidad” Jose Feliciano
#03 “Holly Jolly Christmas” Burl Ives
#02 “All I Want for Christmas” Mariah Carey
#01 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Brenda Lee