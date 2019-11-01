Staff Favorites

Just because you can’t see them, doesn’t mean they don’t exist! Learn a little bit about our staff members and the things they LOVE about Christmas!

On-Air Talent:

Seth

Shellie Hart

AJ Battalio

Afternoon Host (2pm-7pm)

Favorite Christmas song: I Want A Hippo For Christmas

Favorite Christmas movie: Christmas Vacation

Favorite thing about Christmas: Quality time with my family and watching our toddler knock over the Christmas tree a bunch of times 🙂

Laurie Hardie

Afternoon Co-Host

Favorite Christmas song: Amy Grant Sleigh Ride

Favorite Christmas movie: Elf

Favorite thing about Christmas: Seeing all the family from three different states.

Heather Lee

Night Host (7pm-Midnight)

Favorite Christmas song: This Christmas – Eric Hutchinson

Favorite Christmas movie: Edward Scissorhands

Favorite thing about Christmas: Sending/receiving personalized, hand-written Christmas cards! (Bonus points if there’s a picture of your dog/cat in a festive sweater on the front!

Production:

Rockin’ Ron

Program Director

Favorite Christmas song: Jingle Bells – Frank Sinatra

Favorite Christmas movie: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – Jim Carrey should’ve won an Oscar

Favorite thing about Christmas: “Renewal, Reset, Refrigerator”

Diana Clark

Director of First Impressions

Favorite Christmas song: White Christmas

Favorite Christmas movie: It’s A Wonderful Life

Favorite thing about Christmas: Gratitude for Family & Friends and of course the lights!

Dave Ratener

Chief Engineer

Favorite Christmas song: Silent Night

Favorite Christmas movie: Miracle on 34th Street

Favorite thing about Christmas: Opening gifts (Yes I know, but I’m still a little kid at Christmas lol)

Steve Mills

Production Director

Favorite Christmas song: All Is Well, I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas

Favorite Christmas movie: It’s A Wonderful Life, A Wish For Wings That Work

Favorite thing about Christmas: Chance of snow, time off from work, and the chance to feel like a kid again! Oh, and hot buttered rum will always help that 😉

Cliff Johnson

Digital Director

Favorite Christmas song: Fairytale of New York

Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Story

Favorite thing about Christmas: I just love the season! It’s great watching my family’s favorite Christmas movies every night and drinking hot cocoa. I love that everywhere you go it’s decorated with amazing lights and tinsel and fake snow and everyone is playing Christmas music. I honestly just love everything about Christmas!

Janna Ramer

Digital Operations Manager

Favorite Christmas song: Stop the Cavalry – The Cory Band

Favorite Christmas movie: The Santa Clause

Favorite thing about Christmas: Spending time with family and “adult” hot cocoa!

Sales:

Julie Judge

National Sales Manager

Favorite Christmas song: This Christmas

Favorite Christmas movie: The Preacher’s Wife

Favorite thing about Christmas: Cooking, baking, decorating and celebrating it all with family and friends

Jodee Fraser

Account Manager

Favorite Christmas song: Christmas in the Northwest!

Favorite Christmas movie: All the Lifetime Movies

Favorite thing about Christmas: Getting Christmas cards in the mail

Marilyn Milano

Account Manager

Favorite Christmas song: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Chrissie Hynde version) other favorites, but more “holiday” than “Christmas” would include “Winter” by Tori Amos, Same Auld Lang Syne by Jackson Browne, and also The Holly and The Ivy (I can never pick just one of anything!)

Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Story (You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!)

Favorite thing about Christmas: Taking ridiculously cute pictures or videos of my dog and making people look at them —that’s the humorous answer….and, focusing on some new ways to share small but significant acts of kindness—that’s the serious answer

Anna D. Brown

National Sales Assistant

Favorite Christmas song: Christmas Wrappings – The Waitresses

Favorite Christmas movie: Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer

Favorite thing about Christmas: Everyone’s Joyful…..and Triumphant!

Melissa Baker

Account Manager

Favorite Christmas song: I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Judy Garland – it always makes me think of my Grandma

Favorite Christmas movie: It’s a Wonderful Life – must be the original. Must be in Black and White.

Favorite thing about Christmas: Family, traditions, everyone being together…. The quiet house on Christmas morning as we’re waiting for the house to wake up and then seeing “THE LOOK” from my kids (regardless of their age) as they look at the tree on Christmas Morning after “Santa’s visited”.

Doug Frame

Account Manager

Favorite Christmas song: 5 Box Pound of Money – Pearl Bailey

Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Carol… starring Alastair Sim 1951

Favorite thing about Christmas: The Christmas Spirit people get, and the presents.

Erica Roney

Account Manager

Favorite Christmas song: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Judy Garland 🙂

Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Story!

Favorite thing about Christmas: Spending time with friends and family!

Promotions:

Makayla Markezinis

Promotions Coordinator

Favorite Christmas song: Last Christmas by Wham!

Favorite Christmas movie: Just Friends

Favorite thing about Christmas: The magic of the Christmas spirit and how it brings everyone together!

Mashae Brown

Promotions Assistant

Favorite Christmas song: Celebrate Me Home – Kenny Loggins

Favorite Christmas movie: You’ve Got Mail

Favorite thing about Christmas: Christmas Decorations

Garrett Britton

Promotions Assistant