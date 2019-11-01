Staff Favorites

Just because you can’t see them, doesn’t mean they don’t exist! Learn a little bit about our staff members and the things they LOVE about Christmas!
On-Air Talent:
Seth
Shellie Hart
AJ Battalio
Afternoon Host (2pm-7pm)
- Favorite Christmas song: I Want A Hippo For Christmas
- Favorite Christmas movie: Christmas Vacation
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Quality time with my family and watching our toddler knock over the Christmas tree a bunch of times 🙂
Laurie Hardie
Afternoon Co-Host
- Favorite Christmas song: Amy Grant Sleigh Ride
- Favorite Christmas movie: Elf
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Seeing all the family from three different states.
Heather Lee
Night Host (7pm-Midnight)
- Favorite Christmas song: This Christmas – Eric Hutchinson
- Favorite Christmas movie: Edward Scissorhands
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Sending/receiving personalized, hand-written Christmas cards! (Bonus points if there’s a picture of your dog/cat in a festive sweater on the front!
Production:
Rockin’ Ron
Program Director
- Favorite Christmas song: Jingle Bells – Frank Sinatra
- Favorite Christmas movie: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – Jim Carrey should’ve won an Oscar
- Favorite thing about Christmas: “Renewal, Reset, Refrigerator”
Diana Clark
Director of First Impressions
- Favorite Christmas song: White Christmas
- Favorite Christmas movie: It’s A Wonderful Life
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Gratitude for Family & Friends and of course the lights!
Dave Ratener
Chief Engineer
- Favorite Christmas song: Silent Night
- Favorite Christmas movie: Miracle on 34th Street
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Opening gifts (Yes I know, but I’m still a little kid at Christmas lol)
Steve Mills
Production Director
- Favorite Christmas song: All Is Well, I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas
- Favorite Christmas movie: It’s A Wonderful Life, A Wish For Wings That Work
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Chance of snow, time off from work, and the chance to feel like a kid again! Oh, and hot buttered rum will always help that 😉
Cliff Johnson
Digital Director
- Favorite Christmas song: Fairytale of New York
- Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Story
- Favorite thing about Christmas: I just love the season! It’s great watching my family’s favorite Christmas movies every night and drinking hot cocoa. I love that everywhere you go it’s decorated with amazing lights and tinsel and fake snow and everyone is playing Christmas music. I honestly just love everything about Christmas!
Janna Ramer
Digital Operations Manager
- Favorite Christmas song: Stop the Cavalry – The Cory Band
- Favorite Christmas movie: The Santa Clause
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Spending time with family and “adult” hot cocoa!
Sales:
Julie Judge
National Sales Manager
- Favorite Christmas song: This Christmas
- Favorite Christmas movie: The Preacher’s Wife
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Cooking, baking, decorating and celebrating it all with family and friends
Jodee Fraser
Account Manager
- Favorite Christmas song: Christmas in the Northwest!
- Favorite Christmas movie: All the Lifetime Movies
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Getting Christmas cards in the mail
Marilyn Milano
Account Manager
- Favorite Christmas song: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Chrissie Hynde version) other favorites, but more “holiday” than “Christmas” would include “Winter” by Tori Amos, Same Auld Lang Syne by Jackson Browne, and also The Holly and The Ivy (I can never pick just one of anything!)
- Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Story (You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!)
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Taking ridiculously cute pictures or videos of my dog and making people look at them —that’s the humorous answer….and, focusing on some new ways to share small but significant acts of kindness—that’s the serious answer
Anna D. Brown
National Sales Assistant
- Favorite Christmas song: Christmas Wrappings – The Waitresses
- Favorite Christmas movie: Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Everyone’s Joyful…..and Triumphant!
Melissa Baker
Account Manager
- Favorite Christmas song: I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Judy Garland – it always makes me think of my Grandma
- Favorite Christmas movie: It’s a Wonderful Life – must be the original. Must be in Black and White.
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Family, traditions, everyone being together…. The quiet house on Christmas morning as we’re waiting for the house to wake up and then seeing “THE LOOK” from my kids (regardless of their age) as they look at the tree on Christmas Morning after “Santa’s visited”.
Doug Frame
Account Manager
- Favorite Christmas song: 5 Box Pound of Money – Pearl Bailey
- Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Carol… starring Alastair Sim 1951
- Favorite thing about Christmas: The Christmas Spirit people get, and the presents.
Erica Roney
Account Manager
- Favorite Christmas song: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Judy Garland 🙂
- Favorite Christmas movie: A Christmas Story!
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Spending time with friends and family!
Promotions:
Makayla Markezinis
Promotions Coordinator
- Favorite Christmas song: Last Christmas by Wham!
- Favorite Christmas movie: Just Friends
- Favorite thing about Christmas: The magic of the Christmas spirit and how it brings everyone together!
Mashae Brown
Promotions Assistant
- Favorite Christmas song: Celebrate Me Home – Kenny Loggins
- Favorite Christmas movie: You’ve Got Mail
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Christmas Decorations
Garrett Britton
Promotions Assistant
- Favorite Christmas song: Jingle Bell Rock
- Favorite Christmas movie: Tim Allen’s “The Santa Clause”
- Favorite thing about Christmas: Getting my gifts early and NOT going to the mall!