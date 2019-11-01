Land a job this holiday season

The holidays here in Seattle are a time for family, warm and hearty meals, city-wide traditions and long, dark, and rainy nights. But they can also be one of the best times of the year to land a quick job, as big box retail businesses in Seattle are hiring to keep up with Christmas times spirit and demand. If you know where to look, and are well prepared, the holidays can be an excellent time to find work, whether it be temporary or something that might transition into the long term.

Where to look

Of course, retailers are a great place to find seasonal-employment. Toys, electronics, books, hardware, and just about anywhere that sells potential gifts, they’re gonna need more staff coverage during the holiday season.

On the flip side, online-retailers are just as busy during this time of year and they’ll need help too. Amid the chaos of holiday season, you’ll always find UPS and FedEx workers buzzing around, delivering packages to eagerly-waiting, at-home shoppers. Not only is being a package delivery driver a good side-hustle, but it can also be a full-time job that pays well with benefits. Of course, those mom-n-pop shops will need assistance too, if that’s more your style.

The restaurant industry is a pretty much guaranteed work as long as you’re willing to work some potentially long hours. During the holidays, restaurants face their busiest crowds as well as their shortest staffings, so any job you land, you’re likely going to be filling someone else’s shoes. Restaurants can be a great place to work (especially for the tips) during the holidays and you’ll get more cooking experience under your belt.

If you’re thinking of something a little more low-key, you could get into the spirit of Christmas by working at a tree farm! If you can withstand the cold, this could be a great job for someone who loves the holiday season and, as a bonus, you’ll come home smelling like pine!

Also, it’s a good idea to set up/spruce up your LinkedIn profile if you haven’t already. Not only is LinkedIn great for networking, but it’s also great for job searching as well. Indeed.com is also a good resource.

How to be at your best

Remember that these employers are most-likely tearing their hair out (metaphorically, of course) trying to get through the holidays. Present yourself in a calm, positive manner whenever meeting with a potential employer. They’re feeling some holiday stress, so a cheerful and positive attitude would help them forget about their woes and interest them more in hiring you.

It’s important to look good during any interviews you may have coming up, so double-check that your dress clothes still fit you before it’s too late. In addition, make sure your resume is looking top-notch as well. In Microsoft Word and Google Docs, there is a built-in feature that allows you to choose from hundreds of different resume templates of all different styles. Find one that best suits you, add in your information and BOOM, you have a fantastic looking resume.

Lastly, if money isn’t an issue and you find yourself with some extra time this holiday season, you should consider volunteering at a non-profit organization. They are just as busy and need just as much help during the holidays. You may not get paid, but it’s experience none-the-less, and you get to go home feeling like you made a positive impact on someone’s day.

Contributed by Garrett Britton

