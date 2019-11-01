Holiday Recipes

Do you smell what I smell? Wonderful Christmas recipes, that’s what! The Warm 106.9 staff submitted these wonderful recipes (and ideas to get your holiday meal started)! Now you can try them at home.

From our family to yours, Warm 106.9 loves sharing holiday traditions and creating new ones together.

CORNBREAD STUFFING

3 cups bread torn in small pieces

1 pan of corn bread crumbled

1 can of biscuits torn in small pieces (cook according to package instructions)

1 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 cups chopped celery

4 cups chicken broth (more or less*)

Mix cornbread, biscuits (remember to cook them first), bread and poultry seasoning and pepper together in big pan. In a skillet, sauté onion and celery in butter. Then pour over breads mixture and stir well. Then add broth until the consistency is what you want*. Bake at 325 for 45 minutes.

FRENCH TOAST STRATA (for Breakfast – make beforehand)

12 cups Bread cubes

8 oz Cream cheese-cubed

8 Eggs

2 1/2 cups Milk

6 tbsp Margarine

1/4 cup Maple syrup

Grease a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Place half of the bread cubes in the dish. Top with cream cheese cubes and remaining bread cubes. Combine eggs, milk, melted margarine or butter, and maple syrup in a blender container or mixing bowl. Process or beat with a rotary beater until well combined. Pour egg mixture evenly over the bread and cheese cubes. Using a spatula, lightly press layers down to moisten. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours. Remove plastic wrap from the baking dish. Bake, uncovered, in a 325 oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until center appears set and the edges are lightly golden. Let stand about 10 minutes before serving. Serve with syrup. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE PARTY BALLS

3 cups crushed shortbread cookies

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)

3/4 cup chocolate chips or chocolate bar, finely chopped

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup liqueur of choice (I used rum)

Chocolate candy coating (or almond bark) for dipping

Mix dry ingredients. Add wet ingredients. Mix well until a dough forms.

Freeze dough for 30 minutes, or until hard enough to form balls. Break off small pieces and roll between your palms until you have lots of small truffle-sized balls. Re-freeze until ready to dip.

Melt chocolate candy coating in a double boiler. Dip each frozen ball in the chocolate. Set to dry on wax paper.

PUMPKIN LOAF

This recipe is a HUGE favorite at our house. I always try and bake quite a few, wrap them in foil and freeze. They make great holiday gifts for the unexpected company!

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

4 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup water

3 cups white sugar

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 7×3 inch loaf pans.

In a large bowl, mix together pumpkin puree, eggs, oil, water and sugar until well blended. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Stir the dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture until just blended. Pour into the prepared pans.

Bake for about 50 minutes in the preheated oven. Loaves are done when a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

GINGERBREAD COOKIES

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup molasses

1 cup butter (2 sticks) softened

1 cup sugar

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1 large egg

5 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a cup, stir baking soda into molasses: set aside until pale brown and frothy.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, with a mixer at medium speed, beat butter with sugar, ginger, and salt until creamy, occasionally scraping the bowl with a spatula. At low speed, beat in molasses mixture and egg (mixture may look curdled). Gradually add 4 3/4 flour; beat just until well blended, occasionally scraping bowl.

On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough until thoroughly mixed, kneading in remaining 1/4 cup flour if necessary. Divide dough in half; wrap half of dough with plastic wrap and set aside.

On a floured surface, with a floured rolling pin, roll remaining half of dough slightly thinner than 1/4 inch. with floured 3 – 4 inch assorted cookie cutters, cut dough into as many cookies as possible; reserve trimmings. Place cookies, 1/2 inch apart, on ungreased large cookie sheet. Reroll trimmings and cut out cookies.

Bake cookies 8 – 10 minutes, until edges begin to brown. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool. repeat with remaining dough.

When cookies are cool, prepare to decorate as desired. Allow any frosting to dry completely; about 1 hour. Store cookies in a tightly covered container.

CARAMEL CORN

6 quarts air popped popcorn (sift through to remove unpopped kernels)

1 cup of butter

1 cup of light brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 tsp salt.

Place the sifted, popped corn into a large roaster pan.

In a heavy saucepan, add butter, sugar, syrup and salt. Stir constantly over medium heat until mixture comes to a steady boil. Boil 5 minutes. DO NOT STIR! After 5 minutes, remove from heat and quickly stir in 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp of baking soda. (Mixture will foam up quickly.) Just mix until soda and vanilla are blended in.

Pour mixture over popped corn and stir well to coat. Bake in a pre-heated 250-degree oven for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool. When cool, break into small clusters. Store in an airtight container or tin.

PUMPKIN CRANBERRY BREAD

3 cups all-purpose flour

5 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3 cups granulated sugar

1 (15 ounce) can pure pumpkin

4 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup orange juice

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour two 9 x 5-inch loaf pans.

Combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt in large bowl. Combine sugar, pumpkin, eggs, vegetable oil and orange juice in large mixer bowl; beat until just blended. Add pumpkin mixture to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in cranberries. Spoon batter into prepared loaf pans.

Bake for 60 to 65 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes; remove to wire racks and let cool completely.

MAPLE-CRANBERRY SAUCE

3 cups fresh cranberries

2/3 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/2 tsp ground allspice

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Yield: 2 cups (Serving Size: ¼ cup.)

BAKED CORN

1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn

1 (14.75 ounce) can cream-style corn

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup butter or margarine, melted

2 eggs

1 (12 ounce) package corn muffin mix

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine the whole-kernel corn, cream-style corn, sour cream, melted butter or margarine, beaten eggs and corn muffin mix.

Mix well and pour into one 9×13 inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35 to 45 minutes.

PUMPKIN GINGERBREAD TRIFLE

2 (14-ounce) packages gingerbread mix

1 (5.1-ounce) package cook-and-serve vanilla pudding mix

1 (30-ounce) can pumpkin pie filling

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 teaspoon ground cardamom or cinnamon

1 (12-ounce) container frozen whipped topping

1/2 cup gingersnaps, optional

Bake the gingerbread according to the package directions; cool completely. Meanwhile, prepare the pudding and set aside to cool. Stir the pumpkin pie filling, sugar, and cardamom into the pudding. Crumble 1 batch of gingerbread into the bottom of a large, pretty bowl. Pour 1/2 of the pudding mixture over the gingerbread, then add a layer of whipped topping. Repeat with the remaining gingerbread, pudding, and whipped topping. Sprinkle of the top with crushed gingersnaps, if desired. Refrigerate overnight. Trifle can be layered in a punch bowl.

GRANDMA MARVEL’S GINGERSNAPS -submitted by Maya “Kalikimaka”

Prep Time: 1 Hour 25 Minutes; Start to Finish: 2 Hours 25 Minutes; 4½ dozen cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1½ teaspoons grated gingerroot

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves or cardamom

¾ cup butter, softened

²⁄₃ cup sugar

¼ cup molasses

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

¼ cup sugar

In medium bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, ginger root, salt, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg and cloves.

In large bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add ² ⁄₃ cup sugar; beat until well blended. Beat in molasses, vanilla and egg. On low speed, beat in flour mixture until combined. Cover dough; refrigerate 1 to 2 hours for easier handling.

Heat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in ¼ cup sugar; place about 3 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks.

Yummy! Other great links to find more recipes:

Christmas.AllRecipes.com

FoodNetwork.com