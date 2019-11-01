E-Mail & Track Santa

E-mail Santa:

Thanks to the wonder of technology, you no longer need to write out your letters to Santa by hand! Now, you can email him directly and tell him what you’d like for Christmas!

Remember, he’s making a list and checking his e-mail twice! Gonna find out who’s naughty and nice!

Track Santa:

As we set our cookies out for Santa Claus and patiently wait for him to reach our chimneys.. we can’t help but wonder: Where in the world is Santa Claus delivering presents right at this moment? Thankfully, Santa’s magical sleigh can take him to Seattle one minute.. and then Paris the next! While nobody gets to know Santa’s route ahead of time, luckily NORAD is here to track Santa’s every move.

NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve night since 1955 when a Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted Santa’s phone number. The number actually reached Colonel Harry Shoup, who had his staff check their radars for Santa’s trip. That night many children called in and received updates on Santa’s location and thus, a tradition was born.

Since then, volunteers have personally responded to phone calls and emails from children around the world. To make things even better, Santa’s deliveries are also tracked on the internet. Don’t miss a moment, track Santa Claus here.

