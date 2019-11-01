Daily Random Acts of Holiday Kindness!

Tis’ the season to get into the holiday spirit! What a nice way to spread the joy of the holidays by performing a Random Act of Holiday Kindness. It requires very little time or money, simply a willingness to act from the heart.

“We are constituted so that simple acts of kindness, such as giving to charity or expressing gratitude, have a positive effect on our long-term moods. The key to the happy life, it seems, is the good life: a life with sustained relationships, challenging work, and connections to community.”

-Paul Bloom



Let us know about random acts of holiday kindness you’ve done for others or had others do for you. You might just hear one on the air!

Warm 106.9 Random Acts of Kindness Suggestions