Daily Random Acts of Holiday Kindness!

Tis’ the season to get into the holiday spirit! What a nice way to spread the joy of the holidays by performing a Random Act of Holiday Kindness. It requires very little time or money, simply a willingness to act from the heart.
“We are constituted so that simple acts of kindness, such as giving to charity or expressing gratitude, have a positive effect on our long-term moods. The key to the happy life, it seems, is the good life: a life with sustained relationships, challenging work, and connections to community.”
-Paul Bloom
Let us know about random acts of holiday kindness you’ve done for others or had others do for you. You might just hear one on the air!
Warm 106.9 Random Acts of Kindness Suggestions
- November 24th: Take food to a homeless person, and spend time chatting with him/her.
- November 25th: Leave an extra-large tip for your food server.
- November 26th: Take the family pet to visit a nursing home. Watch the faces light up when your furry friend offers its genuine affection. Volunteer for a couple of hours at an animal shelter.
- November 27th: Thank a police officer for risking his/her life to keep your city safe.
- November 28th: Call your mom and tell her you love her.
- November 29th: Call a nursing home and get the names of ten people who don’t often receive mail. Send each one a beautiful Christmas card. Sign it, “from Santa”!
- November 30th: Compliment a stranger on their smile.
- December 1st: Call up an old friend, and be prepared to truly listen.
- December 2nd: Clean out your closet and donate some of your old clothes.
- December 3rd: Adopt a needy family for the holidays. Let members of your family buy a present for the person closest to their own age.
- December 4th: Wish a happy holiday to pedestrians who cross in front of you.
- December 5th: Give a donation every time you pass a Salvation Army bell ringer even if it is only the change in your pocket!
- December 6th: Help an elderly neighbor decorate his or her home.
- December 7th: Share a Facebook post to help promote someone’s local business.
- December 8th: Donate some teddy bears to the Teddy Bear Patrol.
- December 9th: Make holiday goodie-bags for your neighbors and leave it on their doorstep.
- December 10th: Be the first to wish everyone you meet a Merry Christmas!
- December 11th: Rent a Santa Claus suit. Slip it on during your lunch hour, and hand out candy canes to everyone in your office!
- December 12th: If you stop at a coffee house today, pay for the latte of the person in line behind you. Start a pay-train (CHOO-CHOO!)
- December 13th: Tape a bag of quarters to a washer or dryer at a local laundromat.
- December 14th: Get your boss something small and thoughtful and thank them for being a leader.
- December 15th: Send holiday cards to all your relatives, even those you don’t talk to.
- December 16th: Push shopping carts back to the store, or place them in corrals. Store employees will be thankful, and there will be more parking spots for customers!
- December 17th: Give blood. It is the gift of life.
- December 18th: Don’t forget our feathered friends during the holidays. Spread peanut butter on pine cones, then roll them in bird seed and hang them on a tree near your kitchen window.
- December 19th: Buy your pet a toy and its favorite snack!
- December 20th: Offer your help to someone going through a hard time.
- December 21st: Clean the house without anyone asking you too.
- December 22nd: Fill out a few sticky-notes with positive messages and leave them on people’s belongings.
- December 23rd: Fill out a comment card at a fast food restaurant, singing the praises of an employee or manager.
- December 24th: Take a moment to remember loved ones who were lost during the past year. Warm your heart with happy memories.
- December 25th: Hug your family members, and tell them they are the best gift of all!
- December 26th: Keep the holiday feeling alive! Set a reminder to express gratitude for at least one thing every day.