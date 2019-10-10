Cutting Your Own Christmas Tree Near Seattle

PickYourOwnChristmasTree.org and NWChristmastrees.org are great sources to find a Choose & Cut Christmas Tree Farm or Retail Lot near you!

Plus, did you know? Permits are available to cut Christmas trees on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. More information here.

Cutting areas are located within national forest lands in the eastern portions of Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. Maps and information about cutting areas are provided where permits are sold at ranger stations and the Verlot and Glacier Public Service Centers.

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.