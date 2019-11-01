Whether you are getting your Christmas tree from a lot or cutting your own tree at a tree farm or in the forest, caring for your tree properly will make sure that it’s still fresh and green come Christmas Day!

Here are some helpful tips from The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

BUYING THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS TREE

If possible, buy a tree that’s been freshly-cut, or cut your own (with permission of course).

If you buy a tree and want to replant it after Christmas, make sure you give them 2 to 3 days to transition by letting them sit (in water) in a garage or “in-between” transitional spot before and after they are in the home.

The most popular Christmas trees are Scotch pine, Douglas fir, white pine, and balsam fir, in that order.

If you go to buy a tree and see needles on the ground around the trees, go elsewhere.

To check a tree’s freshness, grab the base of one of the branches with your hand and pull along the length of the branch. No needles should come off when you do this.

For keeping a tree potted in your house all season long, a Norfolk Island pine would be the best choice.

CARING FOR YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

After you bring home your tree, cut 3-4 inches off the bottom of the trunk. This will allow your tree to absorb water more efficiently

After you cut, water water water! A freshly cut tree can consume a gallon of water every 24 hours.

Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times! Make sure the trunk is always in contact with the water.

While indoors, keep the tree away from any heat sources. Christmas trees do better in colder climates than warmer ones.

You can pack your tree in wet soil, as well.

, as well. See more advice for keeping your Christmas tree fresh.

REUSING YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE AFTER THE HOLIDAYS

Before you toss this year’s Christmas tree onto the compost pile or the curb, check out these ways to get the most out of an old tree!