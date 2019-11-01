25 Facts About Christmas You Can Share This Holiday Season

Here are 25 of our favorite facts about Christmas from The Fact File

1. In 1819, Washington Irving created he image of Santa Claus flying his sleigh. He is the same author who dreamt up the Headless Horseman.

2. The first permanent English settlement in America, Jamestown, is also the home of America’s first batch of eggnog in 1607.

3. Some zoos will recycle your Christmas tree and use it to feed their animals.

4. In 1914 during World War I, German and British troops set aside their differences and established a now-famous Christmas truce. They exchanged gifts, played games together and decorated shelters to celebrate the holiday.

5. During World War II, Bicycle, the U.S. playing card company, manufactured cards to give all the POWs in Germany as Christmas presents. However, the Germans didn’t know that these cards, when submerged in water, revealed an escape route to the prisoners.

6. Christmas wreaths originally were a symbol for Jesus. The holly represents his crown of thorns and the red berries the blood he shed.

7. Spiders are scary right? Well in Poland, spiders are considered to be symbols of prosperity and goodness at Christmas. Spiders and spider webs are used to decorate Christmas trees because, according to legend, a spider wove baby Jesus a blanket to keep him warm.

8. You know Tinsel? That shiny-flakey stuff that gets everywhere during the holidays? It was invented in 1610 in Germany and was once made of real silver.

9. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is not only my favorite holiday jingle but, did you know Brenda Lee recorded the song when she was only 13 years old?

10. Even at his worst, Paul McCartney is still the best. His Christmas song is widely regarded as the worst of all the songs he ever recorded yet he earns $400,000 a year off of it.

11. NORAD’s “Santa Tracker” was born from a misprint in the newspaper. A 1955 Sears ad gave a phone number of a store where children could call and tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. However, the number printed was for the Director of Operations for the U.S. Continental Air Defense. Colonel Shoup ordered his staff to give the children updates on the flight coordinates of Santa, and thus NORAD was born.

12. Go Green!… Sort of… You would have to use your artificial tree for more than 20 years for it to be ‘greener’ than buying a fresh-cut tree annually. Fresh trees smell better anyway.

13. Our friends in Canada, more specifically, Nova Scotia, are the world’s leading exporter of Christmas trees.

14. For every second during the Christmas season, 28 sets of LEGO are sold.

15. ‘Jingle Bells’ was originally written for Thanksgiving and not Christmas.

16. In order for Santa to deliver presents to every single child on Christmas, he would have to travel faster than the speed of light to make his deadline.

17. France gave the US the biggest present in the world during Christmas of 1886 with The Statue of Liberty. It weighs 225 tons and stands more than 305 feet tall!

18. Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states including Hawaii and Alaska.

19. Early Christmas trees were first decorated with fruits (mainly apples), and then later on people started using candles, and then electric lights to decorate these trees. Imagine how smelly your tree would be after the apples rotted! YUCK 🤮

20. Despite popular belief, Black Friday isn’t the busiest shopping period of the year. The Friday and Saturday before Christmas are.

21. There’s a real island named Christmas…actually, there are two. One in the Pacific Ocean and the other in the Indian Ocean.

22. Our friends in Woodinville, Washington have the tallest living Christmas tree at 122-feet tall and 91-years-old located along Woodinville-Snohomish Road (GO WASHINGTON!!)

23. It’s a popular tradition in Japan to eat at KFC on Chrismas Eve. It’s so popular that customers have to book their seats for 2 months in advance.

24. Santa is called ‘Kanakaloka’ in Hawaii.

25. 1/3rd of the 20 highest-grossing movies were released during the Christmas.