Must-Have Mobile Apps for the Holiday Season

If there’s one thing I don’t leave the house without, it’s my smartphone. With all the utility it provides, it really is the solution for most modern-day dilemmas. With that being said, Christmas is no exception so we put together this list of apps you should check out this holiday season to ensure everything stays jolly!

Warm 106.9: Seattle’s Favorite Christmas Station is your access to the best songs of the holiday season! Enjoy continuous Christmas music ALL YEAR LONG by downloading our app on the App Store or Google Play.

The Christmas List: Take the burden off Santa this year and have everyone’s Christmas lists in the palm of your hand. Organize and budget for each of your loved ones, track your shopping progress, share and update lists with others, and so much more! This app is only available on iPhone, but there’s an Android equivalent called Christmas Gift List.

Christmas Coloring: Does your child love to color? Then you should download a Christmas coloring book app to get them in the holiday spirit. With plenty of different scenes, characters and of course colors, there’s enough content to keep them buzzing with holiday-joy all winter long. You can even share creations with friends and family through the app. Download Christmas Coloring on Google Play or Christmas Coloring Book Games on the App Store.

Christmas Countdown: Simple, yet effective…Make sure to keep this one readily available on your home screen every time Jr. asks “How many days ’til Chwismas?” Available on Google Play and the App Store.

Santa Tracker: Take a break from your shopping marathons and see what Santa is up to! Where is Santa Lite will allow you to see where in the world Santa is in real-time as well as when he’s arriving at your house! Available on Google Play and the App Store.

Hidden Objects Christmas-Holiday Puzzle Game: Like the great Scholastic iSpy book series, this game will resonate with your inner childhood memories. Perfect for young children as well as adults looking to burn time, this casual puzzle game will surely keep you busy this holiday season. Available on Google Play and the App Store.

Geek – Smarter Shopping: Skip the headache of Black Friday by downloading this tech-savvy app. Get 50-80% off on technology products such as headphones, watches, speakers, and more. Perfect for any gadget-lovers. Available on Google Play and the App Store.

Kayak: If you’re traveling throughout the holiday season, let Kayak help keep your flights and dates organized. This free app can compare hundreds of travel sites, finding you the best deals available for flights, hotels, car rentals, and all your other travel needs. Available on Google Play and the App Store.

ElfYourself: Be a part of the annual holiday tradition and “Elf Yourself” this year! Simply upload photos of you, your friends, family and more and the app will turn them into hilarious dancing elves that you can share on Facebook. Available on Google Play and the App Store.

Amazon: This wouldn’t be a true Christmas-app list without Seattle’s online-retail hub. Amazon has amazing deals that will help you find the right gift for your friends and family! If you’re using Amazon with Google Chrome, download the Honey Extension to always make sure you’re getting the best deals. Mobile download available on Google Play and the App Store.