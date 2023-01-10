Christine McVie’s life celebrated in Los Angeles

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The life of Christine McVie was celebrated in Los Angeles Monday night. TMZ reports that a memorial service for the late Fleetwood Mac star took place at Little Beach House in Malibu.

Paparazzi photos show that several of Christine’s bandmates were in attendance to celebrate her life, including Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks, as well as former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

As previously reported, McVie passed away November 30 at the age of 79 following a short illness. The band released a statement following news of her death, sharing, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” calling her the “best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

