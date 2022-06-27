Christina Perri sets live shows, releases new single from upcoming album

Elektra

Christina Perri is taking to the stage to promote her upcoming album a lighter shade of blue, which will now be released on July 15.

Christina has scheduled three intimate shows: One at World Café in her hometown of Philadelphia on July 20, one on July 15 at LA’s Hotel Café and one on July 18 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. For tickets, visit christinaperri.com.

In a statement, Christina, who’s expecting her second child, says, “This album has been a long time coming, and getting to perform songs from it in an intimate setting will be really special.”

In addition, Christina has released a new song from the album called “home.” The nostalgic song finds her at a party, imagining herself back in her hometown and longing for her younger days. She sings, “I wanna go back to the moment in time with the windows down/Drivin’ I-95, singin’ Counting Crows…I wish I was somewhere else/Oh, won’t you take me home?”

A lighter shade of blue is Christina’s first studio album since 2013 and features the previously released tracks “evergone” and “mothers.”

