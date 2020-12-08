Christina Perri gives update on her family following devastating pregnancy loss

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Christina Perri is giving fans an update on how she’s doing following her heartbreaking pregnancy loss last month.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the “Jar of Hearts” singer shared a photo of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Carmella, sweetly laying with their puppy, Chocolate Chip.

“The days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one,” Christina writes. “we’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be.”

“Me, [husband] Paul [Costabile], and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness every day,” she continues. “We’re learning to navigate our grief together. some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine. every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. it’s been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long.”

She adds that she’s been overwhelmed by the love and support she has received and gave a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been there for them.

Christina concludes by saying she’ll be staying off social media for a bit as she heals.

“The next time you hear from me my album will be ready! which, honestly, is the hopeful future self i look forward to healing back into soon,” she writes. “It truly is my favorite music i’ve ever made, so i am deeply excited for when the moment is right to give it to you.”

Last month, Christina revealed that the daughter she was expecting had been “born silent” in the third trimester. The loss followed a previous miscarriage in January of this year.

By Andrea Tuccillo

