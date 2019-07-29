Christina Kelly is Kicking Off the Making Strides Walk at Woodland Park Zoo [Podcast]

Christina Kelly is the Director of Communications with the American Cancer Society. Making Strides for Breast Cancer is a major fall fundraising event, taking place October 19th at Gas Works Park. But there's a lot of prep that needs to get done for a successful fundraiser. There's a big Kick-Off on Thursday, August 8th, 7-9pm at Woodland Park Zoo--"Wild for a Cure". Guests will get to see some of the Zoo in the evening, but also get great info on creating a team, and fun and successful ways to raise funds. Creating an event around something you enjoy doing works well; something like a wine-tasting where people have fun together and make donations.

www.makingstrideswalk.org/seattlewa