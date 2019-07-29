Christina Kelly is Kicking Off the Making Strides Walk at Woodland Park Zoo [Podcast]

July 29, 2019

Christina Kelly is the Director of Communications with the American Cancer Society. Making Strides for Breast Cancer is a major fall fundraising event, taking place October 19th at Gas Works Park. But there's a lot of prep that needs to get done for a successful fundraiser. There's a big Kick-Off on Thursday, August 8th, 7-9pm at Woodland Park Zoo--"Wild for a Cure". Guests will get to see some of the Zoo in the evening, but also get great info on creating a team, and fun and successful ways to raise funds. Creating an event around something you enjoy doing works well; something like a wine-tasting where people have fun together and make donations.

www.makingstrideswalk.org/seattlewa

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

