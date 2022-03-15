Christina Aguilera will headline LA Pride this summer

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Christina Aguilera booked another big event to her already busy summer — she’s just been announced as this year’s headliner for LA Pride.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the “Beautiful” singer announced, “I’m headlining @LAPride 2022!” She continued, “Join me at the official #LAPrideinthePark music event Saturday, June 11, at LA State Historic Park, a nonprofit event benefiting the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale on LA Pride’s official website, with early-bird tickets retailing for $35 while VIP experiences start at $200. More artists will join the lineup, which will be unveiled later.

Christina recently released her all-Spanish EP, La Fuerza, which means “The Strength” in English. She previously teased that her EP is the first of three chapters in what will later be assembled into Christina’s upcoming ninth studio album. That as-yet untitled record will become her second all-Spanish album following her 2000 effort, Mi Reflejo.

When describing her upcoming trilogy, Christina previously told Billboard, “Each body of work represents a different tone and different mood and a different release of the journey that I’m on as a woman… You start with the strength, and we’re going to be more tender and open up to be a bit more vulnerable with the material in the next chapter and then we’ll close on this healing note.”

Christina has yet to reveal the titles and release dates of her two upcoming EPs.

