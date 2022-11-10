Christina Aguilera to tell her life story in new documentary

ABC

Christina Aguilera is partnering with TIME Studios and Roc Nation for an intimate documentary about her life.

Announced Thursday, the as-yet-unnamed film has found a director in Ting Poo, whose team has been quietly documenting the pop singer’s life over the past 18 months, enjoying a front row seat for her various life events, performances and places she’s traveled during that time.

A press release states the film will give fans “unprecedented access to Christina’s life story.” It continues, “The documentary will open up her personal archive for a wildly creative look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices.”

The film will feature “never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments” that will “dive deep into the personal and professional life of Christina, offering a portrait of the artist, mother, and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality.”

A title and release date are forthcoming.

This is TIME Studios’ sophomore collaboration with Roc Nation. They previously teamed up for a docuseries on rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.