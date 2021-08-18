Christina Aguilera shares rare photos of daughter Summer in sweet birthday shoutout

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera‘s daughter, Summer Rain, is growing up fast. The singer celebrated Summer’s seventh birthday on Tuesday by sharing never-before-seen photos that captured her little one’s “soulful, vibrant spirit.”

“We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week… and Leo lioness energy all month,” the “Beautiful” singer announced on her Instagram. “Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit.”

“Time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be,” the proud mom continued. “You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!”

“Mommy loves you so much,” said Aguilera while spamming unicorn, party and various heart emojis.

The five-time Grammy winner continued to shout out Summer via her Instagram story and shared even more adorable photos and videos, including a short movie of her daughter scoring a hole-in-one during a game of mini golf. Other glimpses of Summer included videos of her tackling an obstacle course and photos of her getting cozy before bedtime.

Christina also described the Leo astrological sign, writing that those born under the sign are “able to achieve anything they put their mind to” and are “celebrated for their remarkable bravery.”

Aguilera shares Summer with fiancé Matthew Rutler. She’s also the mom of 13-year-old Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

