Christina Aguilera says first all-Spanish album ‘Mi Reflejo’ ﻿allowed her to “celebrate my heritage”

Christina Aguilera sweetly marked the 22nd anniversary of her first all-Spanish album, Mi Reflejo, and explained why the moment is so important to her.

Saluting the effort on Twitter, the Grammy winner said she was “Reflecting on this special milestone just in time for the start of #HispanicHeritageMonth.”

“22 years ago I released my Latin Debut, Mi Reflejo,” she continued. “Being able to celebrate my heritage and revisit singing in a beautiful language so close to my heart has meant so much to me.”

Christina also released a 30-second clip about the studio work, calling it “a beautiful experience and time in my life.” Flashback moments include her creating the album’s artwork and performing the record’s tracks over time.

The “Beautiful” singer reflected on the full circle moment of releasing her new all-Spanish record, which has been broken up into four EPs. “Now I’m coming back to Spanish music, which has always been a priority for me. Coming back as a mother, a grown woman and being able to share that with my kids,” she expressed, adding this will allow her to share “the stories that I have and the growth that I’ve had.”

Christina is set to release her third all-Spanish EP, La Luz, sometime this year. It will follow the previously released EPs La Fuerza and La Tormenta, which will be combined with an upcoming fourth EP to make the comprehensive project Aguilera.

Aguilera will become her second all-Spanish album following her 2000 album Mi Reflejo.

