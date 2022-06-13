Christina Aguilera performs “Lady Marmalade” with Mýa during LA Pride concert

ABC

Christina Aguilera dove into nostalgia when she headlined LA Pride on Saturday. According to Rolling Stone, the singer created a mini “Lady Marmalade” reunion during her set.

Xtina welcomed Mýa on to the Los Angeles State Historic Park stage to perform their hit from the Moulin Rouge! movie soundtrack. Christina told the R&B singer before they were about to perform, “Thank you for doing this!”

This surprise reunion happened after the “Beautiful” singer launched into a Moulin Rouge! medley.

That wasn’t the only nostalgia bomb concertgoers enjoyed during LA Pride. Paris Hilton also took to the stage to perform “Stars Are Blind” and Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” during her set. She also assisted Christina when she performed her 2013 hit “Feel This Moment.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer told the crowd, “Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honored and so grateful. And thank you for your love and support over the last 20-plus years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast,” per Rolling Stone.

“That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family,” Christina continued, “You are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight.”

