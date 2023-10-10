Christina Aguilera officially confirms Las Vegas shows at The Venetian’s Voltaire club

Gotham/GC Images

It was reported in September that Christina Aguilera would follow Kylie Minogue into a residency at the new cabaret-style club at The Venetian in Las Vegas — and now, Christina has confirmed that it’s happening.

Billboard reports that her new series of shows at the club called Voltaire will start New Year’s Eve weekend, December 30 and 31, and additional dates will be announced October 13. She’ll be performing two decades worth of her hits in the intimate space, which only holds 1,000 people.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Xtina tells Billboard. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Tickets for the first two shows will go on sale October 13 at VoltaireLV.com.

Christina last played Las Vegas in 2019 with her Xperience residency at the former Zappos, now Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The interior of Voltaire was designed by the same guy who designed the Broadway musical version of Moulin Rouge!, so Christina ought to feel right at home: She starred in the “Lady Marmalade” video for the original Moulin Rouge! movie.

