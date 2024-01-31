Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie among Grammy presenters

CBS/Recording Academy

Presenters have been announced for the Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Lenny Kravitz, Oprah Winfrey, Latin superstar Maluma and comedian Taylor Tomlinson will be handing out trophies at the ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah.

As previously reported, performers on the telecast include nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa and SZA, as well as music legends U2, Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell. More performers will be announced in the next few days.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, during which most of the awards are handed out, will be streamed on live.GRAMMY.com.

This year’s top nominee is SZA, with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers and “On My Mama” singer Victoria Monét both have seven nominations, while Jon Batiste, Taylor Swift, Billie, Olivia and Miley Cyrus have six each.

