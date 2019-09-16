Credit: Joe Seer | BigStockPhoto.com

Christie Brinkley OUT of DWTS Season 28 Before It Even Begins

September 16, 2019

Christie Brinkley just announced she was going to be part of the season 28 cast of Dancing With the Stars.  Now they announce why she won’t be able to compete.  Her replacement?  We know that too…

Sailor, her daughter, is a GREAT choice as a fill in. They could make it happen quickly with very short notice AND… Will you really miss Christie if someone who is essentially a genetic copy is dancing in her place?

We wish Christie a speedy recovery.

Dancing With the Stars premiers tonight (9/16) on ABC.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
