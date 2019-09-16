Christie Brinkley OUT of DWTS Season 28 Before It Even Begins

Christie Brinkley just announced she was going to be part of the season 28 cast of Dancing With the Stars. Now they announce why she won’t be able to compete. Her replacement? We know that too…

.@DancingABC contestant @SeaBrinkley broke her arm in rehearsals and will not be able to hit the dance floor this season.https://t.co/YFTJNGsZwc — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 16, 2019

Sailor, her daughter, is a GREAT choice as a fill in. They could make it happen quickly with very short notice AND… Will you really miss Christie if someone who is essentially a genetic copy is dancing in her place?

We wish Christie a speedy recovery.

Dancing With the Stars premiers tonight (9/16) on ABC.