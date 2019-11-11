Chris Edmonds Co-author of “No Surrender: A Father, a Son, and an Extraordinary Act of Heroism That Continues to Live on Today” [Podcast]

Chris Edmonds is the co-author of "No Surrender: A Father, a Son, and an Extraordinary Act of Heroism That Continues to Live on Today" the unforgettable story of a father’s extraordinary acts of valor in the treacherous final days of World War II and a son’s journey to discover them. We hear some of the history, some of what it means to look back on the events that took place over seven decades ago and the ripple effect of an act of heroism, that saved lives, that made an impact where those involved continued to follow the concept of paying it forward. Remember to thank a veteran for the sacrifices they made, and often continue to make.

www.nosurrenderbook.com