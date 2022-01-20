Chris Daughtry reveals daughter’s cause of death, says she’ll “forever be in [our] hearts and minds”

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Last November, fans were shocked to hear that 25-year-old Hannah Price — daughter of Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna — had died. Now, the couple has issued a statement revealing that she died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

The statement explains that Hannah had always “struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers.” She also “began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships.” Then, just months after she lost her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face.

“We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track,” Chris and Deanna say. “We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

On the morning of November 12, the couple says Hannah told them she feared for her life because her boyfriend had allegedly physically abused her and taken her car. Chris and Deanna asked the local police department to perform a wellness check; they found she was O.K. But later that afternoon, Hannah was found hanging by her boyfriend, who called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After a thorough investigation…they have determined her official cause of death as suicide by hanging while under the influence of narcotics,” the statement concludes. “It has been determined that there is no evidence of foul play.”

The couple adds that Hannah “was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her.”

Daughtry’s tour resumes February 9.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

