Chris Daughtry and wife thank supporters a month after revealing cause of daughter’s death

It’s been a month since Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna revealed that their daughter, Hannah Price, died by suicide after being found dead in her Nashville home in November. Now the couple has thanked those who’ve helped them during their time of mourning.

In an Instagram message posted by Deanna and shared by Chris, the couple writes, “Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months. Although we cannot reach out to you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”

Deanna goes on to say in the caption, “It’s challenging to know how to move forward after such loss. I honestly just want to hide in my bubble and be alone if I’m not loving on my husband and children but I’m acutely aware that the world doesn’t stop for our grief.”

“I’m accepting Hannah is gone, I’m accepting that the world isn’t going to stop for me and I’m accepting where I am in this process at this moment,” Deanna adds. Meanwhile, after pausing the tour following Hannah’s death, Chris and Daughtry are back on the road on their Dearly Beloved tour.

As previously reported, the couple issued a statement in January saying that Hannah had always “struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers,” and “began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships.” Hannah, Deanna’s daughter from a previous relationship, died just months after she lost her biological father to suicide.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

