Chocolate Is A Better Fix For Your Cough Than Medicine.

If your throat is getting scratchy, you might be better off reaching for a Hersey bar over cough syrup.

At least that’s what one leading expert is advising — as he says that chocolate is better for a cough and respiratory problems than standard medicine.

Professor Alyn Morice, head of cardiovascular and respiratory studies at the University of Hull and a founding member of the International Society for the Study of Cough, says that “chocolate can calm coughs and like honey, it forms a sticky coating on the throat that can protect the nerve endings which get irritated

Also, apparently cocoa contains an alkaloid substance called theobromine, which has proved promising in studies looking at suppressing coughs.

