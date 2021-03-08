China Zoo Tries to Pass off Rottweiler as Wolf

Photo Credit: Bigstock

At least it isn’t a chihuahua or a pug…

China zoo 'tries to pass dog off as wolf' https://t.co/5GZxzZqvMN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 5, 2021

The plot thickens… the dog is watchdog raised at the zoo. It’s being used to replace an actual wolf that passed away.

At least use a husky. Or here’s an idea: Don’t use animals at all.

I respect good zoos that equally respect the animals. But a cage is no place for a dog.

Not the first time either:

2017: visitors to zoo in Guangxi found inflatable penguins, not the real cute and potentially cuddly ones as advertised.

2013: Tibetan mastiff was passed off as an African cat at Henan zoo. Ha, ha, ha.

Oh China… now challenging Florida for dominance in the world of dumb.