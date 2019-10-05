Credit: bhofack22 | BigStockPhoto.com

Chili for Dinner Tonight? Try Out Some of These Recipes [slide show & video]

October 5, 2019

I love to make Chili, and with these cooler nights it’s always a good feeling to not only warm the soul, but perhaps a fun twist on a traditional favorite.  Like the ‘Cherry Chipotle’ recipe that includes 2 cups of black cherries! Or maybe your in a steak mood, add some squash.  Or maybe it’s the ‘Beef and Dark Beer’ Chili.  All of these look good.  Check out the slide show with recipes (HERE).

And just the good old fashioned ground beef chili (HERE)

Story/Recipe source.

And her recipes are some of my favorites…

 

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.