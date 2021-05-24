Chickens Are Fun But Horses Are Magic

Well we are 2/3 of the way back from vacation:

Anna is off this week but Claire and Laurie are back with tales

of their first airline travel since the pandemic started plus Laurie’s

adventure with transporting a horse to California!

That leads us to talking about the amazing healing properties of horses

which seems to get the chickens at Claire house pretty excited.

Plus, Laurie’s granddaughter has become a major entrepreneur!

And what does it take to get your favorite author to put you in one of their books?

Because Laurie is about to be in one… Or not…

