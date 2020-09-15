Chicago, Roberta Flack & more to be honored on PBS special 'GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends'

Courtesy of PBS; Courtesy of Jack Robinson from Getty Images

The artists who received 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards Grammys will be saluted with a PBS TV special next month.

Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends® will air October 16 on PBS, hosted by producer Jimmy Jam. The honorees, announced earlier this year, include Chicago, Roberta Flack, the late Isaac Hayes and John Prine, rocker Iggy Pop, rap icons Public Enemy and gospel/early rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Among the performers who’ll be paying tribute to this year’s honorees: Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Phillip Bailey, Cyndi Lauper, Chris Isaak, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.., singer/actress Cynthia Erivo and R&B legend Sam Moore of Sam & Dave.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special was produced without a live audience, and will originate from a variety of locations.

The show airs October 16 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org/gperf and the PBS Video App. Check your local listings

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.