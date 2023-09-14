Chicago dropping ‘Greatest Christmas Hits’ ﻿compilation

Rhino

Chicago is helping fans get into the Christmas spirit.

The band is set to release the compilation Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits featuring songs from the band’s previous three Christmas albums: 1998’s Chicago XXV: The Christmas Album and its 2003 reissue, which was titled What’s It Gonna Be, Santa?; 2011’s Chicago XXXIII: O Christmas Three; and 2019’s Chicago XXXVII: Chicago Christmas.

The collection has the band covering such holiday classics as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” and “Wonderful Christmas Time” with a guest appearance by Dolly Parton.

Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits will be released November 3 digitally, and on CD and red vinyl. It will also be released on green vinyl, but it will be a Barnes & Noble exclusive. The album is available for preorder now.

But that’s not all. Rhino is set to reissue O Christmas Three on CD, plus all of Chicago’s Christmas albums are being bundled together as a three-CD set, Chicago Christmas Complete, that will also be released November 3. There will also be a digital playlist featuring songs from the albums.

All of this is set to come out ahead of Chicago headlining two very special Christmas shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Billed as Chicago & Friends, the concerts are happening November 17 and 18 at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort, with the band welcoming special guests Chris Daughtry, Robin Thicke, Steve Vai, Robert Randolph and more. The shows will be filmed for the concert TV special Decades Rock Live.

