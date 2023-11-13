Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire announce 2024 Heart & Soul tour dates

courtesy of Live Nation

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are joining forces once again to bring back their Heart & Soul tour in 2024.

The trek, an encore of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands onstage together, will hit 30 cities, starting July 10 in St. Louis, Missouri. It will stop in St. Paul, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Seattle, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping September 7 in Palm Desert, California.

A Citi presale kicks off Tuesday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at earthwindandfire.com and chicagotheband.com.

