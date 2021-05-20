Cher’s birthday present to her fans: A biopic is in the works

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Cher, who marks her 75th birthday today, has already seen her life inspire the 2018 musical The Cher Show, but now she’ll be getting the biopic treatment — courtesy of Universal and Oscar-winning Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth, she confirmed Wednesday on Twitter.

The iconic entertainer rose from pop success with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono to her own solo career, and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She also conquered Hollywood with her own variety TV show and specials, plus an extensive acting career that includes Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick and Moonstruck — the latter of which earned her a best actress Oscar.

Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, with whom she worked on the Mamma Mia! sequel, Here We Go Again, are set to produce the biopic.

In a statement to Deadline, Craymer said, “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision.”

She added, “Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

The yet-to-be-titled project is the latest in a string of big-screen music biopics that include Elton John’s Rocketman and Queen‘s Bohemian Rhapsody. Upcoming films will feature The Bee Gees, Whitney Houston and Elvis.

