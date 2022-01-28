Cher will help celebrate “true icon” Betty White on NBC special airing Jan. 31

NBCUniversal

When Betty White died on December 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, Cher was one of the celebrities who took to social media to mourn her loss. Now she’ll be joining many other stars in helping to celebrate the award-winning TV icon in a new NBC special.

Celebrating Betty White, America’s Golden Girl airs January 31 at 10 p.m. ET and will stream the next day on Peacock. Along with Cher, those who’ll be sharing their favorite memories and stories of White include President Joe Biden, Tina Fey, Ted Danson, Valerie Bertinelli, Jimmy Fallon, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno, Bryan Cranson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jean Smart and more.

When White died, Cher tweeted, “I Watched Her on her first TV Show Life With Elizabeth When I Was 7 Yrs Old. When She Did [the] Sonny & Cher [show], I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes. She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again.

“Some Ppl Are Called ICONS, BETTY IS A TRUE ICON,” Cher continued. She also posted a GIF of Betty shimmying, and wrote, “BELOVED ICON…YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN.”

Cher also directed fans to a YouTube clip of Betty and her Golden Girls co-stars performing the Sonny & Cher hit “I Got You Babe” on season five on that sitcom, while fans shared a clip of Betty and Cher performing together on the Sonny & Cher Show.

On January 21, Cher apparently spilled the beans about the NBC special, which was just announced yesterday, by tweeting, “I’m So Relieved & Happy That there Will Be A Program Where We Will Talk About Betty. My one fear is…. I may cry.”

