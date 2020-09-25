Cher to receive the "Spirit of Katharine Hepburn" award next month

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Cher‘s won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy and a Kennedy Center Honor but she’s about to receive a truly unique tribute: the Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award.

The award is given annually by the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center to “an individual who embodies the bold spirit, fierce independence and distinctive character” of Hepburn, the Oscar-winning icon who died in 2003.

Cher will receive the award October 3 at the Center’s annual gala — held virtually of course. The theme of this year’s gala is “Believe,” in honor of Cher’s signature hit and Hepburn’s “positive belief in the future of the arts.” Cher is being honored for not only her work in TV, film, music and Broadway, but for her humanitarian efforts as well. She’s long cited Hepburn as one of her inspirations.

Among the stars who’ll be sending video messages congratulating Cher are past recipients of the award, including Dick Cavett, Glenn Close and Christine Baranski. She’ll also receive video tributes from Lucie Arnaz, Sheila E., Ed Asner, songwriter Jimmy Webb and music producer Peter Asher. In addition, her son Chaz will tape a congratulatory message.

You can wash the gala for free at www.thekate.org, the Kate’s YouTube channel or Facebook page. In addition to being able to watch Cher’s acceptance speech, you’ll also get to see an interview with her, conducted by broadcaster Ann Nyberg, a past winner.

Just a few weeks ago, Cher’s perfume, Cher Eau de Couture, won an honor at the 2020 Fragrance Foundation Awards. At the time, the 74-year-old legend tweeted, “SO WEIRD…. I’M…WAY…PAST SELL BY DATE…& YET I HAVE STILL HAVE SO MANY SURPRISES 4 U…PS..I SMELL REALLY GOOD [TOO].”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.