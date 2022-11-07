Cher seemingly confirms romance with music producer Alexander Edwards

joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Over the weekend, Cher seemingly confirmed rumors that she’s dating 36-year-old music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. The two were first spotted out together November 2, and TMZ reported that Edwards was seen kissing Cher’s hand in the back of a car.

On Sunday, Cher posted a closeup of Edwards on Twitter and captioned it, “Alexander” with a red heart emoji. When a fan asked if he was her “new man,” she responded with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts. In another exchange, she confirmed that the two met during Paris Fashion Week.

When one fan expressed concern that Cher was being “taken advantage of,” the 78-year-old icon responded, “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

After another fan wrote that Alexander “better be treating you like the queen you are,” Cher responded, “LIKE A [crown emoji].” When a fan asked if Cher’s bestie Paulette met Alexander, she replied, “No …Everyone in my family has.”

Afterward, Cher posted a separate tweet addressing the age difference between her and Alexander, stating, “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn'[t] Matter That & Not Bothering Anyone.”

According to E!, Edwards previously dated model Amber Rose; the two share a three-year-old son. Cher has been married twice — once to Sonny Bono, the father of her son Chaz, and once to late rocker Greg Allman, the father of her son Elijah.

Over the years, Cher has dated a number of celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Bon Jovi‘s Richie Sambora, Warren Beatty and Gene Simmons of KISS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.