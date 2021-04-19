Cher says she’s “going to have to” guest star on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ “at some point”

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It may be hard to believe, but Cher has yet to make an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer says she’d be down to guest on the Emmy-winning competition show.

“I’m going to have to go on it at some point,” Cher tells EW.

Her fans have certainly been clamoring for it, plus Cher has a longtime friendship with Ru.

“I’ve known him for a long time. He’s such a cool guy,” she says. “I would consider it! I have watched it…. He’s smart and I love him. He’s the coolest guy ever. What he’s been able to do is amazing.”

While Cher hasn’t appeared on the show herself, her presence has definitely been felt. Her son, Chaz Bono, and her mom, Georgia Holt, both participated in an interview challenge on season six of the show. In addition, season four runner-up Chad Michaels was a Cher impersonator and season 10 featured a challenge called Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical.

Cher’s new documentary, Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, premieres Thursday on Paramount+.

