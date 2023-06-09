Cher producing horror flick with son Chaz Bono

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cher is taking a stab at horror movies. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the iconic singer is teaming up with her son, Chaz Bono, to executive produce the horror flick Little Bites.

The film will star Krsy Fox as a young widow and mother trying to protect her young daughter from a flesh-eating monster named Agyar by allowing the creature to feed on her body.

Bono, who has appeared in American Horror Story and Curb Your Enthusiasm, will also have a role in the film. The rest of the cast includes well-known horror stars Barbara Crampton, Heather Langenkamp and Bonnie Aarons, ﻿along with Elizabeth Caro, who’ll play Fox’s daughter, and Jon Sklaroff as Agyar.

