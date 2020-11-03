Cher predicts her reaction on election night

Cher says she’ll be avoiding the TV this Election Day.

The singer, an outspoken supporter of Joe Biden in this presidential election, tells People she’s “trying to not feel anything about anything” and is “not going to watch TV” as the results roll in.

“I’m just putting one foot in front of another, doing what they ask me to do and hoping for the best,” she says.

But if Biden wins, Cher, who voted by mail, says she’ll be “jumping all over” her bed.

“Everybody in my house will be jumping,” she says. “We’ll go jump into the swimming pool. We’ll run around, screaming at the top of our lungs. I’ll call my mom, I’ll call my sister, I’ll call all my friends, and we will just be the happiest people that ever lived. It will be the happiest day of my life.”

And what if Trump is reelected? Cher jokes, “Vancouver is a nice place.”

Last week, Cher released her new song, “Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe,” a remake of the original 1940s tune sung by Ethel Waters. She debuted it during an online benefit for the Biden Harris campaign.

By Andrea Tuccillo

