Cher, Pentatonix, Foster & McPhee and more to perform on ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’

NBC

November is here, which means the countdown to Thanksgiving is on. The performers for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have been revealed.

The biggest star power this year comes from the Goddess of Pop, Cher, who will grace this year’s parade, thanks to her new holiday album, Christmas. Pentatonix, who recently released the album The Greatest Christmas Hits, will be featured on the Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder float. The band Chicago will also appear, performing on The Wondership by Wonder float.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who are expanding their Christmas Songs EP to 14 songs this year, will sing on the Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by Hallmark Channel float.

Other performers include Jon Batiste, Brandy, En Vogue, Bell Biv DeVoe, Ashley Park, viral “Lil Boo Thang” artist Paul Russell and the casts of Broadway musicals like Spamalot, Shucked, & Juliet and Back to the Future: The Musical.

The parade steps off Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones, thirty minutes earlier than the usual start time. It’ll air on NBC and be simulcast on Peacock; an encore telecasts at 2 p.m ET/PT.

