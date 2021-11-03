Cher, Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge & more team up for social media campaign for climate change action

Courtesy Right Here, Right Now Climate Alliance

The United Nations Climate Change Conference is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland through November 12, and some of the world’s top musical artists are using their social platforms to help spread the word about the importance of taking action against the global threat.

Cher, Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge, Pentatonix, Natasha Bedingfield, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello and more have teamed up with the Right Here, Right Now Climate Alliance; throughout the end of the conference, they are posting messages aimed not just at world leaders, but at their millions of followers.

The goal is to mobilize half a billion people to urge the leaders to accelerate action against climate change, which can cause flooding, fires, extreme weather and destruction of species, not to mention its impact on poor and marginalized populations.

“We’re grateful for all of the celebrities who are helping promote climate change as a human rights crisis,” says David Clark, founder of Right Here, Right Now. “It is critically important that we humanize the issue through a human rights lens, as people need to understand the choices they make, have real impact on the lives of others.”

Join the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance & global partner @UNHumanRights in calling for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow @COP26 to treat #ClimateChange as the #HumansRight crisis it is. Learn more & get involved: https://t.co/Pq0UfRJR1M #RHRN #COP26 pic.twitter.com/u3iQamHBPl — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) November 2, 2021

